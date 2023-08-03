PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Increased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,871 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up 7.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $34,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $84.89. 2,928,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,131. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.