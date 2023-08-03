Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PACB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,354. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,484 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $34,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

