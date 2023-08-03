Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $127.40. 683,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,203. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

