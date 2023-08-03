Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $54.86. 87,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

