Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

MPLX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,561. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

