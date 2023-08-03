Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,763 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. 333,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,486. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

