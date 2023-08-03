Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

