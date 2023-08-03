PacWest Bancorp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.03 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

