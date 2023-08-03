Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $51,627,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $236.52. 1,851,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,428. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 374.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average is $208.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.