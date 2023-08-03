Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

