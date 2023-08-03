Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:POU traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,330. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$33.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of C$535.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.0278311 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on POU. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.