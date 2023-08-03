Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PH opened at $416.15 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $419.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

