Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 1,615 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Sempra makes up 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Sempra were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,133,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,322,000 after purchasing an additional 592,836 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.31. 1,498,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,454. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.