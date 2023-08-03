Partners Group Holding AG Has $27.42 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,759,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,239 shares during the period. NU comprises approximately 2.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in NU were worth $27,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,228,000 after buying an additional 10,819,286 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NU by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after buying an additional 10,162,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NU by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,672,000 after buying an additional 1,161,279 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 12,709,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,260,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Citigroup cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

