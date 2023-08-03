Partners Group Holding AG Has $58.63 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 4.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $58,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

American Tower Stock Down 2.6 %

AMT stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average of $199.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

