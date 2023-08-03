Partners Group Holding AG Sells 108,874 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,874 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group makes up 1.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.13% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,084,916 shares of company stock valued at $174,987,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ CG traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

