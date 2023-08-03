Partners Group Holding AG Sells 1,100 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ELS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 1,862,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,122. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

