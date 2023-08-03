Partners Group Holding AG Sells 13,674,983 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,674,983 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,754 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 81.3% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 6,000,618 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MultiPlan by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,599,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 164,482 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of MPLN stock remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 923,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,327. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $237.99 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 60.56%.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

