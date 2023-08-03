Partners Group Holding AG Sells 72,576 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,576 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $44,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.20. 1,057,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,402. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

