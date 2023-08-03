Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.78.

Paycom Software Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PAYC traded down $10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.60. 759,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,084. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,830,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

