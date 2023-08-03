PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $8.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,828,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

