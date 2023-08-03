PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $77.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

