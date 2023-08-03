PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$4.95 EPS.

PayPal Trading Down 3.1 %

PayPal stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,315,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,207. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

