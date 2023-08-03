PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of PDF Solutions worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 29.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 115,572 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in PDF Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 291,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDF Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 90,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PDFS traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. 85,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,250. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,482.49 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

