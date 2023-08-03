Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $14,485,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 452,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 31.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 135,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 210,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period.

NYSE:PEB opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

