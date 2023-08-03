PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFLT shares. UBS Group started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFLT

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.