Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $308.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.33.

PEN traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.94. 283,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.79. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $139.03 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 364.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $10,410,515 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

