PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.12. 2,857,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,162. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $257.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.