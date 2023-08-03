Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Holdings Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 257.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.4 %

PRDO opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

