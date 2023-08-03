Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.92 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 274,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 358,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 271,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

