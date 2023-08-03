Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 11,233,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,038. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PR. Benchmark began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

