Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGOGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

