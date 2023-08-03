Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires 526 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.09. 2,049,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,637. The company has a market capitalization of $428.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

