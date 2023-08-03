Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 1,537 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 5,652,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,970,650. The firm has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.