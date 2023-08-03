Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 513 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Conagra Brands by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 42,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. 1,098,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,803. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

