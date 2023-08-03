Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $407,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,914 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,624,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,457,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.