Phoenix Wealth Advisors Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.42. The stock had a trading volume of 940,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

