PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAXS opened at $14.75 on Thursday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

