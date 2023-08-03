PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 108.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

