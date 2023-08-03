PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

