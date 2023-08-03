PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

