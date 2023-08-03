PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PHK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 407,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.41.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
