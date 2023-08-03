PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 407,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 138.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

