PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

