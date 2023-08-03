PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:PFN opened at $7.15 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
