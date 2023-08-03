Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 114,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,623,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 269,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,592. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

