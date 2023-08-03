Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

