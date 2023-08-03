Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 26,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 661,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

