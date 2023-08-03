Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.50 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

