Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.11 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

