Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 929 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after acquiring an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,071,000 after purchasing an additional 581,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

