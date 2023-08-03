Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,738 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

