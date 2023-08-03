Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,039 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RARE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

